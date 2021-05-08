Strs Ohio Invests $1.33 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kirby by 222.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $1,637,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $67.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 2,100 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $127,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,992.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock worth $902,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

