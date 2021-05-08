Strs Ohio Invests $1.36 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $857.31 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $303.18 and a one year high of $901.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $847.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

