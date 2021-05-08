Strs Ohio Invests $1.37 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PVH opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $119.79.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

