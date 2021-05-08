Strs Ohio Invests $1.41 Million in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in TCF Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,999 shares of company stock worth $1,961,419 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TCF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

