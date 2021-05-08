Strs Ohio Invests $1.45 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.