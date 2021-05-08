Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,502,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 38,593 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,625 shares of company stock worth $25,312,983. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.61 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.