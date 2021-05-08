Strs Ohio Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $141.75 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 267.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

