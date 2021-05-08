Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock valued at $530,963 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

