Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

