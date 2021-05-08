Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

