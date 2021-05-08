Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in The Middleby by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

Get The Middleby alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.04 and a 200 day moving average of $143.53.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.