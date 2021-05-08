Strs Ohio Sells 230,000 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Primo Water worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

