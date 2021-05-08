Strs Ohio Sells 3,383 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $32.18.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

