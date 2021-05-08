Strs Ohio Takes Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,503,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,829,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 966,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 403,716 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.
Umpqua Profile
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
