Strs Ohio Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $221.29 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.82.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

