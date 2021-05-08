Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of The ODP worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in The ODP by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODP. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.