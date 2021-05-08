SureRemit (RMT) Price Up 37.7% This Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $124,159.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.00251349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 385.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.51 or 0.01178922 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.79 or 0.00746534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.50 or 0.99996765 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

