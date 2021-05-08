SVB Leerink Weighs in on AbbVie Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

