SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Issues Earnings Results

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. SVMK updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SVMK stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 2,112,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,172. SVMK has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 9,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $259,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 29,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $829,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,667 shares of company stock worth $2,389,989 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

