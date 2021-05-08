Swarm (SWM) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $11.99 million and $22,920.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00081089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00104349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.00781143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.00 or 0.09362673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.