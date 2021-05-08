SwiftCash (SWIFT) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $297,516.26 and $16.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 177,364,281 coins and its circulating supply is 176,643,850 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

