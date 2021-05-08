Swingby Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $48.67 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00066986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00080868 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00253201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00194160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,182,273 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

