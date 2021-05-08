Swipe Hits 1-Day Volume of $351.35 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $4.83 or 0.00008209 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $442.57 million and $351.35 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00063308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00802926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,630.83 or 0.09564870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044706 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

