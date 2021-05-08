Syntropy (NOIA) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Syntropy has a total market cap of $237.62 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00081619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00063091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.02 or 0.00785971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,561.98 or 0.09441419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,119,987 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

