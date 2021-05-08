Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 980,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,979. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $321.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

