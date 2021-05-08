T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Lowered by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.12 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

