TCF National Bank Acquires 3,970 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TCF National Bank raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

