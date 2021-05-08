TCF National Bank Buys 1,880 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TCF National Bank raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

