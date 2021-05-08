TCF National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCF National Bank reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after buying an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $5,784,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

EBAY opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

