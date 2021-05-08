TCF National Bank Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TCF National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $285.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.84. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 148.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

