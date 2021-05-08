TCF National Bank Sells 13,143 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TCF National Bank decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.