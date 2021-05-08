TCF National Bank Sells 3,160 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TCF National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Progressive by 409.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

