TCF National Bank Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TCF National Bank reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,527,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

LMT stock opened at $390.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

