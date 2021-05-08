TCF National Bank Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $247.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.