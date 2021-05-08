TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

TCRR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

