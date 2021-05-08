Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce $108.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.03 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $222.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $426.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $530.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $532.19 million, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $628.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million.

TNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,557,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNK opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $485.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

