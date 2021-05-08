TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,325,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 501,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 264,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,932 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,348,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of $436.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.36.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

