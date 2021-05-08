Tezos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $541.62 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and $541.62 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $6.93 or 0.00011768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028556 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 779,338,878 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

