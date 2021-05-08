The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,184 shares during the quarter. The AES comprises approximately 1.6% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of The AES by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after buying an additional 1,161,618 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $17,216,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 881.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 521,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 468,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

