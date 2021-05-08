The Carlyle Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 41,992 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,792% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,079 call options.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 33,215 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,344 shares in the company, valued at $40,528,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226,363 shares of company stock worth $115,703,069.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.