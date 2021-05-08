The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $210,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $225,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in The Hershey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of HSY opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.75. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $170.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.