The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 27,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 409,183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.