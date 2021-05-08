Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $48.18 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00315799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029088 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005577 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

