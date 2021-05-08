THETA (THETA) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One THETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.71 or 0.00021584 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $12.71 billion and approximately $753.54 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

