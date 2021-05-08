Thomas Story & Son LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Trupanion makes up 1.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Trupanion worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $127,420.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $427,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,863,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,366,125 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $83.28 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,081.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

