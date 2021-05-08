Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 7,215 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 4.2% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned about 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of WSM opened at $186.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.33 and its 200-day moving average is $130.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

