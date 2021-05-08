THORChain Price Reaches $18.03 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $4.29 billion and approximately $112.97 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.03 or 0.00030978 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00255419 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 68,676.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.28 or 0.01162216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 295.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.02 or 0.00745885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,047.79 or 0.99757200 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,877,777 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.