Thore Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $189,268.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $61,694.32 and approximately $189,268.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.18 or 0.00579461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars.

