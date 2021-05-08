Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $61.67 million and $56,460.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 1,577.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00081089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00104349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.00781143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.00 or 0.09362673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00043483 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

