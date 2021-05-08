Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

